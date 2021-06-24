How 21yrs old UNILAG female student stabbed lover, TV CEO, to death

A 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police over murder of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super Television (TV), Micheal Ataga, just as she narrated how the broadcast media was stabbed to death in Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Ojukwu, a 300-level student of Mass Communication, disclosed that the deceased was her lover and that she stabbed Ataga more than twice while under the influence of drugs as well as alcohol and that his actions were due to the TV boss persistent sexual advances.

The student, who was paraded by Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday in Ikeja, was apprehended by the law enforcement agency yesterday in her residence at No. 57, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji axis of Yaba, after one week of investigations.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the suspect disclosed that she and the 50-year-old Ataga had been in a romantic relationship for over four months before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021, at a Short Service Apartment, situated at No 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

The undergraduate said she and the deceased were at the apartment having fun when an argument broke out after Ataga demanded that they copulate for the second time in the day which she rejected, saying it was then that the argument broke out and she stabbed him.

Ojukwu further disclosed that after stabbing the late CEO, who later died from the injuries sustained, she withdrew N380,000 from his account using his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

The undergraduate student of Mass Communication said: “We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He told me ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want. But I declined to withdraw money from it.

“After several minutes, at that time we were both sitting before the TV, he came again and at this time Ataga became violent trying to get to me and I was resisting as well as defending myself. At some point, he hit my head on the wall and I also retaliated.

“At some point, he was chasing me around the kitchen cabinet. I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor”.

Earlier, the commissioner of police, who disclosed that owner of the rented apartment where the tragic incident took place at about 1700hrs last Monday had been arrested, said Ataga’s accounts had been blocked to prevent further withdrawals by those taking advantage of his untimely death to delete the accounts.

According to him, during the search, the Mass Communication student was caught with a blood-soaked cloth, ostensibly worn on the day of the incident. The suspect confessed to have stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife after a struggle.

“She further confessed to have taken the knife away while leaving the scene and disposed same in a dust bin at her residence. It has also been revealed that the suspect equally stole the deceased iPhone”, he said.

Odumosu, who added that the investigation was ongoing, hinted that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

