How 21 Zamfara schoolchildren regain freedom from abductors

Atleast 21 schoolchildren abducted by bandits have regained freedom in Zamfara State during clashes between police and military operatives as well as the gunmen along Gusau-Funtua road.

Meanwhile, dozens of others including a scholar, who were abducted alongside the schoolchildren were not lucky and were taken away by the gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have abandoned the battleground after they could not overpower the law enforcement officers that engaged them minutes after the abduction.

It was learnt that of the victims were two females who were coming from Rini Village in Bakura Local Government Area to Katsina State for Almajiri Islamiyya School.

Although they were in the same vehicle with their scholar, he was however not lucky as the gunmen took him away as well as the driver of the bus.

Confirming the rescue, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the development during a press conference on Saturday.

“On 31st December 2021 at about 2300hrs, a distress call was received from Kucheri Village Via Tsafe LGA that, Armed Bandits in their large number blocked Gusau-Funtua Federal Highway at Kucheri axis, and abducted an unspecified number of commuters in five (5) different vehicles,” the police spokesman said.

“Police Tactical Operatives in Conjunction with the Military promptly responded to the distress call and moved to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums to a serious gun battle.”

As part of efforts to release the other two victims in captivity, the Commissioner of Police sent a reinforcement of police operatives “to complement the effort of the joint security operatives currently working to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.”

The police operatives also asked the especially drivers and passengers to desist from embarking on night journey along the road.

According to the police, the nighttime is the period that is mostly used by the bandits to block roads and kidnap commuters in the state.

The police spokesman added that the Zamfara State Police Command will continue to work assiduously to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

