How 18 Lagos passengers perish during auto crash in Niger

No fewer than 18 Lagos passengers were reported to have been burnt to death in Gidan Kwano, along Minna-Bida road in the Bosso Local Government area of Niger State.

As gathered, the occupants of the ill-fated bus, which was said to have taken off from Lagos state, were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle cut fire.

According to a resident of the area, Ado Musa, they can not ascertain the exact time the accident occurred. He, however, said it was before 5:00am yesterday.

Musa added that the bus ran into a stationary truck along the road before going up in flames with the passengers unable to alight after the auto crash.

He said that due to the time of the crash, there was no rescue until about 5:00am, adding that at the time help came, the passengers had already been burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the tragedy, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, lamented that the incident happened in the early hours of yesterday and that the victims of the crash have been given a mass burial close to the scene of the accident.

Abiodun further stated that the plate number of the bus was also burnt beyond recognition, adding that efforts are being made to trace the bus and the manifest.

