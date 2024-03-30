How 10years old Lagos boy kill friend during football match

Tragedy struck as a 10-year-old boy, identified as Israel, strangled his friend, Ezekiel, to death during a football match around Powerline bus stop in Ejigbo axis of Lagos State.

The deceased and the suspect were said to be playing football when the argument ensued and Israel grabbed Ezekiel neck and strangled him till he lost breath.

It was learnt that before other children could separate them, the tragedy had occurred on the community playing field.

On Saturday, eyewitnesses narrated that the act occurred yesterday when the children gathered to play football to celebrate Good Friday.

The late Ezekiel was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by the medical experts on duty.

“A team of detectives visited the scene, where a photograph of the corpse was taken and the body was taken to the General Hospital in the Isolo area of the state where the doctor confirmed him dead,” a resident, who does not want his name mentioned, added.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the body of the deceased has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“A report was received at Ejigbo Division on Friday from a complainant that stated that his son, Israel aged 10 was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline Ejigbo, where his mother’s shop is situated when he had an argument with one of the boys named Ezekiel aged 10, who held him on the neck and strangled him until he died.”