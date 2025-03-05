Housewife kills co-wife, sets body ablaze in Bauchi

Tragedy struck in Bauchi State as a marital conflict took a deadly turn when a housewife, Fatima Mohammed, strangled her co-wife, Hajara Isa, to death before attempting to destroy the evidence by burning her body.

Fatima, in an act of jealousy and domestic rivalry, overpowered 20-year-old Hajara and choked her until she stopped breathing.

In a bid to cover up the crime, she reportedly poured boiling water on the lifeless body before setting it ablaze using a melted Bagco sack.

Days after the act, suspicions arose when a family member Sale Isa, who came from Anguwan Sarakuna, Bauchi, reported the mysterious death to the police.

Police investigations, led by detectives from the C Division Police Headquarters, confirmed these details, leading to Fatima’s arrest.

The Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Ahmed Wakili, who revealed that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, disclosed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further analysis, including forensic examinations.

Commissioner of Police Auwal Musa Muhammad assured that justice would be served and vowed a thorough and professional investigation into the incident.