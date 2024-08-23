Housewife dies after setting self ablaze in Jigawa

A housewife has been pronounced dead after setting herself ablaze to express displeasure over husband’s decision to part ways with the 40-year-old woman in Jigawa State.

The incident which has attracted reactions from marriage experts and clerics occurred in Garin Mallam village, Guri Local Government Area of the state.

A police spokesman in Jigawa, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen through a statement in Dutse, the state capital on Friday.

“On Thursday at about 0740hrs, the command received a heartbreaking and pitiful incident from Guri LGA that a woman, aged 40 of Garin Mallam village, poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze and got burnt beyond recognition on the outskirts of the village.

“Following this report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene and verified the incident. The officers took the charred body to the hospital and later released the corpse to the family for burial,” Shiisu said.

He explained that a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased experienced depression a few months following her divorce from her husband.

According to him, the police commissioner, Ahmadu Abdullahi, advised people to always submit their affairs to God for a way out.

“Abdullahi also advised people to always seek advice and counselling from their elders on complex issues to avoid such unfortunate incidents”.