Hoodlums sets Rivers ADC ward ablaze

Suspected hoodlums attacked and set ablaze the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ward office in Ubima Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Thursday night, sparking panic and forcing a rapid security response.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers fired sporadically into the air, creating widespread fear, before setting the ADC secretariat on fire.

The hoodlums reportedly returned on Friday morning to mount a roadblock along the Omuawa-Ubima Road, preventing vehicles displaying ADC banners from entering the community.

It was learnt that the flames destroyed several items inside the facility, including party documents and materials kept at the office.

The attack occurred just ahead of a planned visit by former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, a prominent ADC leader, who was scheduled to officially register with the party at the ward level in Ubima later on Friday.

Residents described the assault as “terrifying,” with many expressing fears over escalating political tensions in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

Security sources confirmed that investigations into the incident have commenced, while local authorities urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement.

The episode has raised concerns about the rising wave of politically motivated violence in Rivers State, with citizens calling for stronger measures to ensure the safety of communities and political offices.