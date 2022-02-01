Hoodlums set PDP secretariat ablaze in Gombe

Property worth millions of Naira were reported to have been destroyed after hoodlums set the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Gombe State ablaze.

As gathered, the attacks on the party’s secretariat resulted in the damage of documents, chairs, and other valuables within the premises and forced everyone around the party to flee, in order to avoid being lynched.

A supporter of the party, Muntari Kulsi, explained that the office was set on fire at about 1:30 am on Tuesday by the hoodlums.

Kulsi said: “The source is All Progressives Congress and its people. Both offices that are about four kilometres away from each other cannot naturally catch fire at once.

“Our guys here saw the thugs, they came in three cars with several weapons, the security guard stationed at the office was overpowered by the thugs and had to run for their lives.”

According to him, while men of the fire service close to the office tried to contain the fire, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Pantami division played useful roles.

He said, “We are just waiting for our leaders to decide on what to do, but we all knew people that did this and we go after them”.

However, efforts made to reach Muritala Usman, Publicity Secretary of the party as at the time of filing this report proved abortive.

Reacting to the allegation that the All Progressives Congress members were responsible for the attack, the party’s spokesperson, Moses Kyari, debunked the claims, saying APC has no hand in the destruction of the PDP secretariat and campaign office in the state, adding that their office was also affected.

Kyari revealed that their office was attacked earlier by those he said were identified by the Closed-Circuit Camera.

He said, “There is a tiny line with what transpired. Our own office was also burnt at about 12 midnight and as the act was been done, we have footages of who carried out the attack.

“Their own office they claim was burnt around 2 am by unknown people, possibly members of the PDP. But for us, we have video clips of who burnt our office and we have presented them to the police. The APC has no hand in the burning of their state secretariat.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

