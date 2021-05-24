Hoodlums set ablaze INEC offices in Anambra, Enugu

It appears respite is out of sight for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as hoodlums resumed attacks on the electoral body’s offices in Anambra and Enugu State, setting the facility ablaze alongside other property in within their premises.

While the INEC office in Igboeze South Council Area of Enugu State was set ablaze, the Anambra State headquarters of the electoral umpire was also set on fire by the rampaging hoodlums. It was learnt that the hoodlums who launched the attack at about 11 pm, set ablaze the building as well.

Confirming the development, Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudili Ohaa, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the fire outbreak at INEC Office, Ibagwa in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area was promptly put out by the agency’s personnel.

“We responded promptly, the situation is under control and we have extinguished the fire.” According to him, that fire only affected one room in the office.

The Enugu INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, and the INEC spokesman in Enugu, Pius Eze, are yet to say anything about the incident.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that seven vehicles, 50 generating sets and other equipment belonging to INEC were burnt after the hoodlums attacked the commission headquarters in Anambra. As said, the attackers abandoned three Hilux vans when they could not match the firepower of the police.

Eight riffles, consisting of AK 47 and pump-action, as well as live ammunition and items of clothing and berets, were recovered from the attackers.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Christopher Owolabi, who confirmed the development, said that the command had started combing hospitals in and around Awka for those who allegedly fled the scene with injuries.

“The hoodlums first went to “B” division police station and were repelled. Then they came to INEC and our men repelled them too. I can tell you that we recorded about 95 per cent success.

“There were no casualties on the part of the police contrary to some media reports that scores of policemen were killed. Since last night, we have been moving from hospital to hospital, because we are sure some of the attackers escaped with serious wounds and we are appealing to the management of various hospitals to help us track them,” he told reporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

