Hoodlums set ablaze Catholic church, vehicles in Cross River

Religious activities at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Katchuan Irruan, Boki Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State have been halted after hoodlums set the church building ablaze.

Aside from the building, the hoodlums alleged set ablaze a Lexus 350 Toyota Jeep belonging to the parish priest and a Toyota Corolla car parked inside the premises during the attack on the religious house in the state.

As gathered on Friday, the Police Command has commenced a manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack that occurred yesterday.

Police sources said the report was received on Feb. 26 at about 6:00 a.m. by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Boki Division from the Chairman of the Catholic Parish Pastoral Council, Euaun Osibu.

According to the sources, at about 4:40 a.m. on the same date, unknown persons allegedly broke into the church premises and set ablaze records kept in the sacristy.

The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, and no suspect had been identified at the time of filing this report.

It was learnt that the DPO, accompanied by detectives, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

Police said the investigation had commenced, and efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible.

The command assured that further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.