Hoodlums set 2023 election material ablaze in Ebonyi

Efforts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a hitch-free election next year may have suffered a significant setback after hoodlums set ablaze large materials already procured by the electoral umpire to complete the exercise.

The hoodlums were said to have attacked the council headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Area, setting large materials removed from the electoral umpire office ablaze within the council premises in Ebonyi State.

As gathered, the hoodlums forced their way into some of the offices, where vital documents were kept, carting some away while setting the remaining items ablaze.

The spokesman of Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Monday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Anyanwu, meanwhile, disclosed that says that the police force in the state has launched an investigation to ascertain the perpetrators of the matter, arrest those behind the attack and bring them to book.

The attack came barely one month after the newly elected council chairman and his colleagues were new council chairmen in the state.

The newly sworn-in chairman for the council, Ogodali Nomeh, also said the hoodlums in their numbers set ablaze a store housing some electoral materials just a few months before the forthcoming polls.

