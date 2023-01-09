Hoodlums raze police station in Anambra

Policemen attached to Umuchu Police Station in Anambra State were said to have fled from the facility after it was attacked and razed by hoodlums in the state,

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the police station, which was recently renovated through communal effort, more than two years after it was destroyed by some agitators during the #EndSARS protest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident on Monday, disclosed that the attack on the station along the Umuchu-Achina road in Aguata Local Government Area was carried out by the hoodlums yesterday.

According to Ikenga, there was no loss of life, neither were arms and ammunition carted away from the facility during the attack in the state,

The police spokesman assured that normalcy has returned to the area, adding that discreet investigation is ongoing to track the perpetrators of the ugly act.

He called on members of the public to always assist the police with useful information that will support the enhancement of security in the state, adding that the mantra of the state government on “Seeing something and saying something” should be promoted.

