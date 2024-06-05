Hoodlums kill soldier, steal phone in Kaduna

A soldier attached to the Nigerian Army base in Kaduna State, Abubakar Isa, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after been attacked by hoodlums that specialize in stealing mobile phone in the metropolis.

As gathered, the deceased was returning home when petty thieves suddenly attacked him, snatched his phone and killed him to erase traces of retrieving it from them.

On Wednesday, The Guild learnt that the former soldier was killed yesterday night around Ungwan Sarki and Kawo under the bridge.

MORE DETAILS SOON