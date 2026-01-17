Hoodlums kill mother, six children in Kano

A housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children were killed after hoodlums broke into their home in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano State.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were attacked by the Hoodlums with dangerous weapons, resulting in fatal injuries the claimed their lives.

They were pronounced dead on Saturday by medical experts attached to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they were rushed to after the attacks.

It was learnt that the hoodlums broke into the woman’s house, killed her and the children, and threw an infant into the well.

The Kano State Police Command, in a statement signed by Abdullahi Kiyawa, Police Public Relations Officer, said the command received a distress call at approximately 12:10pm reporting the attack on the household of Haruna Bashir.

It said: “The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, mobilised a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Lawal Isah Mani, to the scene.

“A team led by ACP Wada Jarma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was instructed to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The police command extended condolences to the family, the people of Dorayi Chiranchi and Kano State.