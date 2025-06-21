Hoodlums kill eight Kaduna wedding guests in Plateau

At least eight travelers from the Basawa community in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been killed in an attack by a mob in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims, reportedly en route from Zaria in Kaduna State to Quan’pan Local Government for a wedding ceremony, lost their way and entered Mangun during a period of heightened tension in the community, which has recently experienced a series of terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, it was learnt that the attack occurred around 8:00 p.m. yesterday when a group of 31 individuals, including men, women, and children, were traveling in an 18-seater bus reportedly owned by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

According to eyewitnesses, the travelers arrived around 6:00 p.m. and were tragically mistaken for threats. In the chaos that ensued, they were attacked by a mob, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals.

Several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.

Mutfwang said: “Today is a tragic day for us in Plateau State. I never imagined such a senseless act of violence could occur within our borders, especially considering the commendable efforts of our youths in this community and neighbouring districts who have consistently risen to support security agencies in defending against criminal incursions.

“It is deeply disheartening that the same youths who have shown courage and patriotism would turn around and take the law into their own hands. This is utterly unacceptable, and the government will not sweep it under the carpet. We are working to build a Plateau that is welcoming to all and hospitable to visitors. We have been educating our young people about the importance of allowing free passage on all roads across the state, and this incident has come to us as a rude shock.”

Governor Mutfwang further stated: “I want to reassure Nigerians that Plateau remains a safe place for all travelers. I have spoken with my colleague, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, to brief him on this unfortunate incident. I have also reached out to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to express my heartfelt condolences over this tragic loss of lives. In the spirit of solidarity, we will be sending a high-level delegation to commiserate with the Government and people of Kaduna State as well as the Zazzau Emirate.”

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government and people of Kaduna State, stressing that such acts of violence have no place in a civilized society. While acknowledging the pain and frustration of communities under siege, he strongly warned against resorting to jungle justice or mob action regardless of provocation.

He directed the General Hospital in Mangu and all other medical facilities attending to the victims to provide optimal care, assuring that the Plateau State Government will bear the full cost of treatment. The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to standing with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Governor Mutfwang also charged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ensure that justice is served, and implement proactive measures to prevent any recurrence. He reiterated that Plateau people are renowned for their hospitality, peaceful disposition, and acceptance of others and pledged to uphold those cherished values under his leadership.

In a gesture of solidarity, the Governor has constituted a high-powered delegation to visit the Kaduna State Government and the families of the deceased in Zaria to convey the heartfelt condolences of the Government and people of Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang also used the opportunity to condemn the ongoing wave of killings and destruction in rural communities across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa Local Government Areas, which have led to widespread displacement and a worsening humanitarian crisis.