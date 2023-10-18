Hoodlums kill Borno lawmaker’s daughter in Maiduguri

A lawmaker representing Ngala at the Borno State House of Assembly, Bukar Abacha, has been reported to have lost his daughter after she was allegedly strangulated to death by suspected hoodlums in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The deceased lawmaker’s daughter, Ammabuwa, was said to have been killed inside her husband’s house by the hoodlums who tied Abacha daughter’s hands and legs to her back while the two-year-old child was seen crying.

On Wednesday, The Guild gathered that the incident occurred yesterday around 7:30pm when the hoodlums realized that her husband had left home or the Masjid praying.

The lawmaker’s daughter lifeless body was found in their house by the husband after returning from the mosque where he had gone to observe his prayers.

The husband of the victim, who took the corps to the police station, narrated that he found his wife’s lifeless body in their house with the deceased’s child crying loudly, an action that made him rush into the house.

The policemen attached to the Gwange Police Division evacuated the corps to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for autopsy and investigation, to ascertain what transpired before her death.

The incident which caused tension and pandemonium in the area attracted a large crowd of residents who thronged the scene to catch a glimpse of what happened.

