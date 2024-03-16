Hoodlums kill Army commander, 11 other soldiers in Delta

No fewer than 16 officers of the Nigerian Army have been confirmed dead after being attacked by hoodlums in Delta State.

The deceased officers, who were attached to 181 Amphibious Batallion in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state, include the commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 other soldiers.

Meanwhile, the military high command disclosed this Saturday and vowed to go after the youths that perpetrated the act with the surrounding communities.

As gathered, trouble started when the troops responded to a distress call regarding a communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities.

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths who were armed with weapons and killed them.

Gusau, a Brigadier-General, explained that the troops, while on the peace mission, reinforced, saying the reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked.

The senior military officer said the hoodlums killed the commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers, adding that the incident had been reported to the Delta State government.

According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

He said, “The troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State while on peace mission to Okuoma Community were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March, 2024.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State government.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps in place to unravel the motive behind the attack.”