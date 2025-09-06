Hoodlums disrupt Lagos ADC rally for Obi, Rhodes-Vivour

The rally organised by the Lagos Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to welcome the 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the governorship flagbearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to the party has been disrupted by hoodlums in Alimosho Local Governments Area of the state.

Aside from the rally being designed to welcome both guests, it was also an avenue thr party had picked to sensitize residents on importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and encourage members to mobilize young Lagosians to register during the exercise in preparation for the 2027 general election in the state.

It was learnt that the rally was halted minutes before kick-off on Saturday after the hoodlums, who were alleged to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attacked members of the opposition party at the venue, Lion Field, and inflicting varying degrees of injuries on them.

Eyewitness narrated that policemen attached to the Lagos Police Command, who were deployed to ensure protection of life and property looked away as the hoodlums rain terror on the opposition party members at the venue.

