Hoodlums attack voters, disrupt exercise outside Lagos monarch’s palace

Voting exercises in no fewer than five polling units outside and around the palace of Oba Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, were reported to have been disrupted by hoodlums in Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State.

Aside from disrupting the exercise, the hoodlums were said to have attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and electorates, forcing everyone to abandon the units and run for safety in the area.

It was learnt that the perpetrators of the violence also carted away some ballot boxes from the polling units and destroyed others during the attacks on Saturday.

Our correspondent gathered that the five affected polling units were Oba Elegushi 006, 044, 045, 046, and 047 and that the attack occurred at about 12:15 pm.

A resident in the area, Ademola said, “The information I’m getting is that the violence erupted outside the Oba’s palace after they realised that many of the voters that had cast their votes were the Labour Party supporters within the community. The ballot boxes were snatched and everybody ran away.

“Anyone that tried to capture the moment with his phone was attacked and the mobile gadgets were taken away by the hoodlums during the attack that lasted for several minutes”.

The attack was confirmed by the INEC chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, who disclosed that the exercise has resumed and sorting as well as counting have commenced at the location,

