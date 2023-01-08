Hoodlums attack Tinubu’s campaign office in Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s campaign office has been reportedly attacked by hoodlums loyal to an opposition party in Osun State.

As gathered, the attack occurred minutes after the state’s immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, visited the premises to inspire the members and boost their morale ahead of the upcoming general poll in the country.

The presidential campaign committee spokesperson, Remi Omowaye, who disclosed the attack on Sunday to newsmen, said that the facility was allegedly attacked in Ilesa with the intent to kill some of the members within the premises by loyalist of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Omowaye said that the building windows and entrance door, billboards were shattered with gunshots, and bullet cartridges were seen on the floor around the office.

The former Commissioner for Works described the attack as diabolic and inhumane, saying it is unfortunate that such an ugly incident had been launched twice on his person and property within two weeks.

He also berated the PDP-led administration over the incessant attacks on members of the APC in the State.

He said: “Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. And just yesterday, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the Presidential Campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections.

“And to our amazement, we got here this morning to see that this place has been riddled with bullets. This is happening twice in two weeks. It is so shocking that this is happening. We have reported severally to the security agencies, but nothing has been done. We thank God that no life was lost. We have reported again to the police this morning and this is just to show clearly that PDP is known for violence.

“A lot of people are dying, a lot of people have been attacked. I was just lucky to have survived an assassination attack about two weeks ago, if anybody had been here, there would have been a lot of casualties.

“So far, over 10 persons have been killed that are traceable to the activities of these people. And we are not surprised it is happening. As a government, the PDP-led administration has a notorious killer, who had been declared wanted by the Police as a member of its Security Committee.

“We are appealing to President Muhammad Buhari through the Inspector General of Police to avert these incessant attacks on our people.

Similarly, another set of PDP thugs, led by one Sunday Amure a.k.a Irawo, also attacked the Chief of Staff to Osun State Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, Sunkanmi Obisesan.

The Speaker media aide, Kunle Alabi, said Obisesan was attacked at Ifofin, in Ilesa, on Sunday afternoon. He has been rushed to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa, following the injury he sustained from the attack.

