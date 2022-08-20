Hoodlums attack Oyetola’s wife, injure aides in Ede

The convoy of Osun State Governor’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, was reported to have been attacked by hoodlums and some members of her entourage sustained varying degrees of injuries while driving through a community in the Ede-South Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the First Lady’s convoy was passing through a market around Owode-Ede town when she and other occupants of the vehicles that accompanied her on the journey came under attack.

Oyetola’s wife media aide, Iluyomade Oluwatumise, Saturday, confirmed the attack that occurred at about 8 pm yesterday while she was returning to the State House in Oshogbo, Osun state capital.

It was learnt that the governor’s wife and her aides, unknown that the hoodlums had lay siege at the junction, suddenly waited for a truck that blocked the road to leave for them to continue their journey.

But while waiting, eyewitnesses narrated, the hoodlums, who were said to be armed with different weapons, then attacked the convoy, forcing the security men attached to the convoy to shoot in the air and adopt other measures to ensure that the vehicles leave the scene immediately.

They claimed that some of the security operatives sustain injuries while trying to ensure they leave the market area without any of her aide sustaining gunshot wounds.

According to sources at the State House, the hoodlums shattered glasses of the Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in the convoy but there was no death recorded.

Reacting to the development, Oluwatumise stressed that there was no mortality recorded and that they were grateful to have returned home without losing anyone in the convoy.

She said, “All I can tell you is that no life was lost in the incident. I can’t tell you the numbers of security operatives that was injured but some of them that were attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.”

