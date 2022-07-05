Hoodlums attack Oyetola’s campaign team ahead Osun guber election

The Osun State Governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola’s campaign team has been reported to have ended activities prematurely after hoodlums attacked and vandalised their vehicle ahead of the exercise on July 16th, 2022.

As gathered, the campaign team led by led by the Caretaker Chairman of Osogbo South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bolanle Jimoh, was said to have ended on arrival at the Isale-Osun axis of the state capital.

It was learnt that the attackers, who were said to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attacked Oyetola’s campaign members that were said to be sensitizing on the need to re-elect the incumbent governor to continue his development across the state.

Aside from that, the hoodlums attacked Osun Amotekun office in Osogbo Local Government and its personnel were also attacked while trying to rescue the chairman in the hands of the hoodlums.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the Lagos Syate Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, visited Osun to campaign for the APC candidate during the poll.

