Hoodlums attack on Police station in Imo

Imo State Police command has successfully repelled a deadly attempt by suspected members of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN) who attacked Mbieri Police Division.

The police stated that a group of gunmen attacked the station with explosive devices, adding that there was a minimal damage to police facility, while no casualty was recorded.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Acting Police Commissioner in Imo, Maman Giwa, disclosed through a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Mike Abattam said that the ever ready officers repelled the bandits and forced them to retreat.

“Today April 1, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network, its militia wing attempted attack on Mbieri Police Station but were repelled following a stiff resistance from the police operatives attached to the division.

“The hoodlums who threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station and shooting sporadically were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the combat ready police operatives, forcing them to retreat in panic, escaping in their vehicles.” he said.

Giwa said that for the prompt response of the gallant police operatives, only minimal damage was done to a parked unserviceable vehicles and some windows due to the effect of the Explosive, adding that investigations was ongoing and efforts were made to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“No life was lost or injury sustained by the operatives and no arms/ ammunition were carted away,” he added.

He further commended the gallantry displayed by the police, urged them not to relent in their efforts in combating crimes until all the criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also appealed to the public for their continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies, especially the Police credible and timely information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

