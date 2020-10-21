Hoodlums attack Nation newspaper, set ablaze

A national newspaper, The Nation, was said to have been attacked by hoodlums disguising as members of the EndSARS protesters and set ablaze the company’s headquarters in Lagos State.

As gathered, the media organisation was said to have been attacked by some hoodlums at about 5 pm on Wednesday with dozens of staff trapped within the premises during the arson.

A staff of the organisation, who did not want his name mentioned, narrated that the attackers rode on commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada to the premises on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos State and set the media outfit on fire.

The Guild learnt that the hoodlums overpowered the security officials at the premises, broke the gate, and ignited the fire that destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Another staff told our correspondent that aside from the building, operational vehicles were not spared by the thugs that disrupted activities within the premises.

The media organisation was said to have been attacked by the hoodlums as a way to inflict pains on the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Tinubu, who owned the company.