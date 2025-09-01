Hoodlums attack Malami beside APC secretariat in Kebbi

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was attacked by thugs in his hometown, Birnin-Kebbi, in Kebbi State.

As gathered, the attack occurred as his convoy was returning from a condolence visit to the residence of the Chief Imam of Dr. Bello Haliru Jumu’ah Mosque, Tukur Kola, who had passed on in the town.

The attack was said to have taken place on Monday near the All Progressives Congress (APC) office along Old NITEL Road while returning from the visit.

Eyewitness narrated that Malami’s vehicle was reportedly stoned by unknown individuals, vandalizing about six vehicles in the convoy..

While the situation is now calm, a heavy presence of security personnel has been deployed to monitor the party office and Malami’s residence.

Malami’s supporters have gathered outside his home, expressing shock and sadness over the attack. “We are shocked and saddened by this attack on our leader,” one supporter said. “We demand justice and security for our leader.”

It is worth noting that Malami, a former card-carrying member of the APC, announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) two months ago.

The police have arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident, with efforts to apprehend the culprits currently underway. The remote cause of the attack has not yet been determined.

The attack has sparked tension in the area, with many residents calling for improved security measures.

“This attack is a clear indication that something needs to be done to improve security in the state,” a resident said. “We cannot continue to live in fear of attacks and violence.”