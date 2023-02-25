Hoodlums attack EFCC teams during election monitoring in Abuja, Imo

Teams of operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who were on duty monitoring the presidential and national assembly elections were reported to have been attacked by hoodlums in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Imo state.

As gathered, the attack occurred after ECC officials arrested a man for allegedly masterminding a well-orchestrated vote-buying procedure at the polling unit situated at Science Primary School, Bwari.

The team had arrested the suspect, said to be about 30 years old, on Saturday, and retrieved from him a list of beneficiaries he had already paid some money to, through an online banking app.

It was at the point of moving the suspect away from the polling unit that the thugs attacked, smashing the windshield of the Commission’s patrol van.

They only retreated into their hideouts after the Commission’s operative responded by releasing warning shots, before members of the Joint Task Force team comprising the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police, and others, arrived at the scene.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the commission disclosed that the incident was immediately reported at the Bwari Police Station.

Similarly, a team of EFCC operatives on election monitoring duty at Unit 001, Mann Primary School behind Chorobim junction was shot at by unknown persons two black Prado SUV’s and one white Hilux outside the polling unit, suspected to be buying votes.

The EFCC team responded, forcing them to flee the scene. The incident was formally reported to DCP Operations, Haruna Femi at the Imo State Police Command.

