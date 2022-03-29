Hoodlums attack Dangote refinery in Lagos

No fewer than 20 armed hoodlums who gained access through the lagoon side has attacked Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos in an attempt to cart away already-installed armored cables.

The Nigerian Police said that it had foiled the hoodlum attempted attack who on sighting the security operatives fled the scene, adding that one of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

As stated in a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer, , Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, he stated that

the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has emplaced fortified security to ensure the refinery is more secured, noting that investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Officers would be deployed to man the premises to ensure stiff security in and around the refinery.

