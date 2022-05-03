Hoodlum assaults street sweeper in Lagos

A street sweeper attached to the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has been hospitalised after he had his skull broken by a miscreant, Alao Idris, for allegedly cleaning up Isolo road in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

The male street sweeper, as gathered, was hit on his head by Alao with a hammer twice for cleaning the road that was said to have been littered with pet bottles and other waste generated during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration within the axis.

The victim, it was learnt, was said to have been rushed to the hospital in a critical condition other to save his life after he was found bleeding from both his nose and head.

A source from LAWMA told our correspondent that the street sweeper had been recommended for a scan by medical experts, to ascertain the level of injury inflicted on him during the attack.

Alao, a 32-year-old married man, was said to reside at 29 Showunmi Street off Alafia, Mushin axis of Lagos, and had been detained by the Lagos Police Command for assault and other offenses.

Confirming the attack on Tuesday, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, stated that the arrest was to serve as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Odumboni, who condemned the act, warned that further attacks on any of the LAWMA staff and facilities would not be condoned by the state government going forward.

“One of our highway workers (sweeper) carrying out his lawful duty at Isolo, was attacked with a hammer by a miscreant by name Alao Idris resulting to a broken skull, which required immediate medical attention to salvage the situation”.

“This sort of unprovoked attack will not deter us from rendering our services. However, we are sounding a note of warning to miscreants determined to undermine our efforts, that the state government will not tolerate these dastard acts, as perpetrators will be brought to book”, he added.

The LAWMA boss, meanwhile, reiterated its appeal to the public, to treat highway workers with humanness and refrain from attacking them under whatever guise and that anyone found doing so would be dragged before a court for prosecution in accordance with the law.

Odumboni appealed to residents to support and ensure that essential service providers like LAWMA were allowed to discharge their responsibilities in the state, without any fear of harassment, molestation, and attack, adding that establishing cleanliness in the state was a collective responsibility, requiring all hands to be on deck.

He also admonished the populace to shun all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal, which had attendant negative environmental consequences, such as the blockage of drainage channels, especially as the rainy season drew near.

In a statement released by Director, Public Affairs for LAWMA, Folashade Kadiri,

