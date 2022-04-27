Hollywood actress faults viewers criticizing her role in new movie 

The Oscar award-winning actress, Viola Davis, has faulted stakeholders in the entertainment industry criticizing her acting style and efforts towards winning awards through her role in movies and described their criticism as irrelevant.

Davis said that their criticism would not affect her conviction and that rather allow their comments to affect her conviction, she would intensify her efforts toward becoming the best actress and win more awards globally.

The actress, who stated this during an interview with pressmen on Wednesday, said that the criticism of people serves no purpose and that she would not listen in other to avoid being hurt by their comments.

Reacting to comments that had trailed her role in a movie where she depicted the personality of a former first lady of United States (US), Michelle Obama, in a movie titled: The First Lady, stated that no one could easily understand her role in the movie

She added that awards might not come to her every time she performs because things might go bad, but as a leader, she must strive to win which serves as an encouragement to those who see her as a role model.

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I am not saying that to be nasty, either. They always feel like they are telling you something that you do not know. Somehow that you are living a life where you are surrounded by people who lie to you and I am going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance. Ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail, it is my duty to do that.”

Davis, however, won the best supporting actor of Oscar, for her performance in August, while Wilson adaptation Fences was nominated for roles in Doubt, The Help, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, in which she will next be seen in action biopic titled The Woman King, a film she has referred to as her magnum opus.

