Hollywood actor, Chuck Norris, dies @86

Legendary martial artist and action icon Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a monumental legacy in film, television, and martial arts that inspired generations through his unbreakable on-screen persona and real-life toughness.

His family announced the sudden passing via an official Instagram statement, describing him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and the heart of their family while requesting privacy regarding the circumstances of his death.

The announcement came on Friday, following his hospitalization in Hawaii after a medical emergency, with Norris dying peacefully on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones in Kauai, Hawaii, amid natural causes associated with his advanced age.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family stated in their Instagram post.

Norris rose to fame as a six-time world karate champion before starring in iconic 1980s action films like “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force,” and “Lone Wolf McQuade,” and later headlined the long-running CBS series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” where he portrayed the fearless Texas Ranger Cordell Walker.

His larger-than-life image also fueled countless internet memes and “Chuck Norris facts” celebrating his supposed invincibility, turning him into a cultural phenomenon adored by fans worldwide.

Tributes poured in from fellow actors, admirers, and world leaders who remembered him as a symbol of resilience, discipline, and American heroism in both his professional career and personal life.