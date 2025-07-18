Hit-and-run driver crushes senior police officer in Gombe

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Gombe State, Clement Yunana, has been reported dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in a tragic road accident.

The 50-year-old officer, attached to the Railway Police Outstation in Bajoga, Gombe State, was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 5 p.m. near the Matrix Filling Station in the Tumfure area of the state capital.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the spokesperson for the Gombe State Police Command, Buhari Abdullahi, said the driver fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance to the victim.

Abdullahi noted that the officer was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel approximately two hours after the incident.

He added that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

The police spokesperson further stated that the command has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident and is working to identify and apprehend the fleeing driver.

“The police are appealing to members of the public for any information that could help in identifying the vehicle involved in the fatal accident,” Abdullahi said.