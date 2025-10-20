Hisbah police rescues two women from Kano trafficker

Two unsuspecting women, lured with promises of greener pastures abroad, have been rescued from a 43-year-old suspected human trafficker following a swift operation by the Kano Hisbah Board.

The women, 22-year-old Hajara Ismail from Funtua and 33-year-old Bilkisu Haruna from Kofar Marusa, both in Katsina State, were reportedly moments away from embarking on a journey that would have taken them out of Nigeria through illegal routes before they were intercepted by the agency.

The board’s operatives, in addition to rescuing the duo, arrested the suspect, Abubakar Adodo, a resident of Fagge Local Government Area.

Adodo was apprehended at a local motor park while attempting to board a vehicle bound for Lagos, the first leg of their planned journey to Somalia via the Benin Republic.

Hisbah officials said the intervention followed credible intelligence that exposed a trafficking plot involving the women and a middle-aged man who was preparing to smuggle them across West African borders.

Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Mujahid Abubakar, confirmed the development and praised the vigilance of concerned citizens who alerted the agency to the suspicious movement.

“We received timely information from residents who noticed something unusual, and our officers acted immediately,” Sheikh Abubakar said.

“Their quick response saved these women from what could have been a devastating trafficking experience.”

Preliminary investigations, according to the Board, revealed that the suspect had promised the women high-paying jobs overseas but intended to traffic them into forced labour.

“Human traffickers are becoming more cunning in their methods,” the Hisbah official added. “They exploit the desperation of women seeking better opportunities.

“We are urging families and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

The suspect and the rescued victims have since been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

During the handover, the Hisbah Board reaffirmed its dedication to protecting vulnerable individuals and strengthening collaboration with relevant agencies to curb human trafficking across Northern Nigeria.

“Our partnership with NAPTIP and other law enforcement bodies remains solid,” Sheikh Abubakar emphasized. “Safeguarding the dignity and safety of women is a duty we take very seriously.”