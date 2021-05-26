Report on Interest
under logo

Court remands surety after suspects abscond in Edo

Baraqah

LASG tasks alternative school board on education standards…

The Guild

Senate summons CBN Governor, SEC boss on cryptocurrency ban

Okorie234
MetroNews

Hisbah confiscates 8,400 beer bottles across Kano

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated 8,400 bottles of assorted beer said to have in contravention of the state’s law, as consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs has been prohibited in all parts of the state.

The board explained that the beer was confiscated after operatives of the command arrested the driver of a vehicle coming from Zaria to Kano in Dawakin Kudu and Kura Local Government Area of the state

The state’s Hisbah Commander-General, Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

“The vehicle was coming from Zaria to Kano when Hisbah officials arrested the driver.  “Hisbah Board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated”, the statement reads.

The Commander-General also said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as ongoing investigation was concluded.

Baraqah 291 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: