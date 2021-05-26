Hisbah confiscates 8,400 beer bottles across Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated 8,400 bottles of assorted beer said to have in contravention of the state’s law, as consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs has been prohibited in all parts of the state.

The board explained that the beer was confiscated after operatives of the command arrested the driver of a vehicle coming from Zaria to Kano in Dawakin Kudu and Kura Local Government Area of the state

The state’s Hisbah Commander-General, Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

“The vehicle was coming from Zaria to Kano when Hisbah officials arrested the driver. “Hisbah Board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated”, the statement reads.

The Commander-General also said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as ongoing investigation was concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

