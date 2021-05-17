Hisbah arrests six fun seekers, confiscates 453 beer bottles in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Hisbah Board has arrested six fun seekers, including three females, and confiscated 453 bottles of assorted beer and seven litre of local gin said to have in contravention of the state’s law.

The board explained that the fun-seekers were arrested and beer confiscated after operatives of the command raided a drinking joint in Birninkudu Local Government Area of the state at about 9 p.m. yesterday.

The state’s Hisbah Commander, Ibrahim Dahiru, explained that the suspects and the seized items have been handed over to the police in the area for further investigation.

Briefing newsmen on Monday, Dsahiru restated the command’s commitment to rid the state of alcohol and drinking joints, adding that operatives of the command would intensify enforcement across the state.

“Hisbah raided a drinking joint in Birninkudu town yesterday at about 9 p.m. where we successfully arrested six suspects, including three females.

“During the operation, we seized 454 bottles of assorted beer and seven-litre of local gin. We handed over the suspects and the seized items to the police in the area for further investigation,” he said.

Furthermore, the Hisbah commander commended members of the public for their support and cooperation during all its operations across the state.

Dahiru who maintained that consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs remained prohibited in all parts of the state, advised people to stop engaging in immoral acts and other vices capable of destroying society.

It would be recalled that the command had on May 15, confiscated 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in Gumel town during a raid carried out by its operatives at one of the hotels in the area.

However, no arrest was made during the operation as the suspected owners and users took to their heels on sighting the operatives.

