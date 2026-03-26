Hisbah arrests 22 Kano residents over immoral acts

Hisbah authorities in Kano State have stepped up enforcement against alleged moral violations, arresting 22 individuals, many of them teenagers, during a raid on a hotel in the state.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday at Stephrica Guest Palace in the Kureken Sani area of Kumbotso Local Government, followed intelligence from residents who raised concerns about activities taking place at the facility.

According to officials, the raid is part of ongoing surveillance efforts to curb a rise in immoral gatherings involving underage persons.

The hotel’s manager was among those arrested as authorities moved to hold both patrons and operators accountable, reflecting a broader effort to enforce moral standards under Shari’a law.

The Deputy Commandant of the Kano Hisbah Board, Mujahid Aminudeen, said the suspects included 10 males and 11 females, mostly teenagers aged 12 to 19 years.

“The suspects were arrested following intelligence reports from concerned residents who indicated they were gathered in the hotel engaging in activities considered immoral,” Aminudeen said.

“We are using this opportunity to warn hotel owners against allowing underage persons access to their facilities or face sanctions.”

He added that enforcement efforts would continue and urged residents to cooperate by providing timely and credible information that could aid future operations.

Aminudeen also noted that the identities of those arrested, including the hotel manager, would be disclosed only after due legal procedures, emphasizing that the board is mindful of legal rights and due process. “The suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations,” he stated.