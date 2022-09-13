Hip-hop star, two Kwaran youths bag 20yrs jail term for cybercrime

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, has convicted and sentenced a Lokoja- born hip-hop star, Onojah Samuel, and two others to 20 years imprisonment for cybercrime.

The other convicted suspects asides the musician were; Victor Kadiyamo and Jejelowo Segun.

Samuel was said to have been convicted on Monday, September 12, 2022 alongside Victor Atsumbe Kadiyamo and Jejelowo Segun after pleading guilty to separate count charges, bordering on internet fraud.

As disclosed on the social media handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on Tuesday, the convicts were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

