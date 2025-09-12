Hilda Baci chases Guinness record cooking largest jollof rice pot

Celebrity chef Hilda Bassey has kicked off her record-breaking attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Jollof rice, aiming for her second Guinness World Record.

Hilda’s latest challenge comes two years after she broke the record for the longest cooking marathon, clocking 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The new record attempt began on Friday at 9:00 a.m. at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where Hilda is preparing the giant meal using 250 bags of rice in a specially designed single pot.

Before she began cooking, Hilda and her fans, who gathered to cheer her on, held a prayer session led by Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Center, Lagos.

The culinary event was originally scheduled to take place at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, but was relocated to the Eko Hotel car park to accommodate a larger audience.

The culinary star has drawn massive attention, with thousands of people, including celebrities, present to witness the historic feat.

The event has also received encouragement from Guinness World Records, which wished her success ahead of the challenge.

Hilda explained that she personally cleaned the massive pot and assured attendees that the food would be served fresh, highlighting the event as a celebration of Nigerian cuisine.

Observers say the attempt could become one of the most attended culinary showcases in Nigeria’s history, drawing food lovers, celebrities, and international attention.