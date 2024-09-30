Hezbollah vows to continue fighting after leader’s death

Days after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s death, acting leader Naim Kassem has pledged to persist in attacking Israel, stating the militant group is prepared for a prolonged conflict.



Israeli airstrikes have killed six top Hezbollah commanders and officials in the past 10 days, targeting thousands of militant sites across Lebanon.



Despite these losses, Kassem, a founding member in a televised statement on Monday, said, “If Israel launches a ground offensive, our fighters are ready.”



“Israel was not able to affect our military capabilities, There are deputy commanders and there are replacements in case a commander is wounded in any post.” he added.



However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during a meeting with Israeli troops on Monday, emphasized Israel’s commitment to utilizing all available capabilities, hinting at a potential ground operation. He reassured the troops, saying, “You are part of this effort” .



This statement comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.



Israel has frequently targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, this includes the strike that killed Nasrallah.



On Monday Israel airstrike attacked a central Beirut residential building, killing three Palestinian militants.



Israel has vowed to keep fighting until the attacks stop and its citizens can return to their homes as tens of thousand have been displaced.