Report on Interest
under logo

16 EndSARS slain police officers, 82, 763 others get…

The Guild

PHOTO: How Police disperses Yoruba Nation protesters in…

The Guild

Lagos SARS panel member, 15 others appeal court order on…

The Guild
MetroNews

Hero searching for more bodies from Ikoyi collapsed high-rise rubbles (photo)

By News Desk

By The Guild

The picture of a Nigerian Red Cross member walking around to rescue victims of the collapsed high-rise building in Ikoyi axis of Lagos State.

PHOTO BY Jimoh Sulaimon

The Guild 5272 posts 39 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: