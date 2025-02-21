Herdsmen set ablaze N27M farmland in Ogun

Residents and students of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in Ogun State have raised concerns over activities of herdsmen after a herder destroyed a N27 million farmland to ensure his cattle graze effectively.

They appealed that the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, address menace of herdsmen that often attack farmlands and destroy crops that could have aid food security in the country.

The appeal came after a herder was said to have set ablaze the farmland after his cattles had grazed on it, destroying crops that were about to be harvested by the owner in Adao Village, around Alabata axis of the state.

As gathered, the owner of the farmland, Adewale Ogunbayo, who raised the alarm, was said to have visited the farmland to begin harvest when he discovered the 35-acre cassava farmland had gone.

Ogunbayo, who could not hold back tears, was said to have discovered the perpetrators when he visited the farmland and found the herdsmen grazing on the last portion left.

According to the owner, upon sighting him, the herders commanded the cattle to flee, but was able to seize one of the cows which he handed over to the Divisional Police Officer of FUNAAB Harmony as evidence for his claim.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, on Friday disclosed that investigations have revealed owner of the seized cow.

Odutola added that the case has been transferred to the Surveillance Section for further inquiries and necessary legal action.

According to her, “The Ogun State Police Command is currently investigating a case of arson and destruction of farmland allegedly perpetrated by herders in Adao Village, via Alabata, Ogun State.

“On February 20, 2025, one Mr. Ogunbayo Adewale of Raka Village reported at the police station that upon visiting his 35-acre cassava farmland on February 19, 2025, at about 1640 hours, he discovered that the farmland had been set ablaze.

“Additionally, some herds of cattle were seen grazing on the farm, and several cassava plants had already been uprooted.

“According to the complainant, upon sighting him, the herders commanded the cattle to flee, but he managed to apprehend one of the cows, which he brought to the police station as evidence.

“In response to the report, the Divisional Police Officer of FUNAAB Harmony immediately deployed grassroots policing strategies to calm rising tensions and prevent a potential tribal conflict.

“Preliminary investigations commenced immediately, leading to the identification of the owner of the seized cow. The complainant has estimated the damage to his farmland at Twenty-Seven Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira (₦27,300,000).

“To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, the case has been transferred to the Surveillance Section for further inquiries and necessary legal action.

“The Ogun State Police Command assures the public that justice will be served and urges all parties to remain calm while the investigation is ongoing. The Command remains committed to maintaining law and order, preventing inter-group conflicts, and protecting the rights of all citizens”.