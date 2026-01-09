Herdsmen kill youth leader in Plateau

A youth leader, Ayuba Choji, has been tragically killed following an attack by a group of assailants in a Plateau state community.

Choji was said to be on his way on a motorcycle when the armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen ambushed and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death and massive unrest in the area.

The death of Choji, who was a grassroot organizer, was announced by one Moses Dung, who said that the other occupant on the motorcycle narrowly escaped and returned from hiding to recount the ordeal.

Dung said that before the murder incident which happened on Wednesday along Foron Road, the terrorists had already issued repeated threats on the inhabitants in Barkin Ladi causing a frightening atmosphere in the community.

”Before this incident, our people had received repeated threats warning us to leave the area or face bloodshed,” Dung uttered.

”On that night, the attackers stopped the motorcycle and stabbed Ayuba without provocation. Sadly, he did not survive the injuries,” he added.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, called for adequate security across several local government areas in Plateau and the country at large.

The group urged the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible for the incident are prosecuted.