Herdsmen kill two farmers in Edo

The Edo Police Command has confirmed the death of two farmers in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government, by suspected herdsmen.

The victims, who were identified by residents as Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello, were said to have been attacked by the herdsmen while on their way to the farm.

This came barely three days after 23 farmers were feared killed in an attack on seven farming settlements in Ovia South West Local Government of the state.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday CSP Moses Yamu, public relations officer of the command, said that the attack was reported by the Chief of Okpekpe at about 9:00 a.m. yesterday.

“The command received a report today at about 0900hrs from the Chief of Okpekpe that two of his subjects were attacked and killed in their farms by suspected herdsmen.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and mobile police officers deployed in Uzanu arrived at the scene and found their lifeless bodies,” he added.

To avert such attack, Yamu said the police had reviewed security arrangements in the area to track down the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.

“Security arrangements in the area have been reviewed to go after the criminals and forestall reoccurrence,” he added.

The attacks have heightened concerns over rising insecurity in rural communities, particularly in farming settlements where farmers have suffered repeated attacks.