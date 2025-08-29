Herdsmen kill two farmers in Benue

Residents of Goh community in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State have been thrown into mourning after two farmers were reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen who invaded the vulnerable settlement.

The victims, Monday Orlovuu and his friend, were working on their farm about four kilometres from Naka, the council headquarters, when they were ambushed and killed.

According to a local source, the incident occurred shortly after the Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Council visited Goh to assess farmlands allegedly destroyed by grazing cattle.

The killing has renewed tension in the community, with residents voicing fears over what they describe as repeated assaults on farming settlements in the area.

Speaking on the persistent attack, a villager noted that the killings have heightened fear across Goh, warning that continued violence could escalate further if security measures are not urgently reinforced.

“This is becoming too frequent; our farms are no longer safe,” one distraught resident said on Friday, expressing frustration over the growing violence that has left families grieving and livelihoods at risk.

Local leaders have called for swift intervention to prevent further bloodshed and restore peace in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, the Benue State Police Command and other security agencies had yet to release an official statement on the incident.