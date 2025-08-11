Herdsmen kill three, destroy property in Benue

Armed herdsmen attacked a community in Benue State, killing three residents and destroying several properties, including farmlands and houses, leaving families homeless.

The alleged herdsmen attack also left three others fighting for their lives after sustaining severe gunshot wounds during the invasion.

The incident, which marks one of many killings by alleged herdsmen, has triggered outrage among residents, causing a protest led by women in the affected community.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, with locals alleging that soldiers stationed nearby failed to respond on time, forcing police officers and community youths to mobilise and confront the assailants.

Members of the community who spoke with correspondents said the assault was unprovoked and targeted farmers who were working on their land, and the attackers proceeded to destroy their properties.

“This morning, three persons were killed by Fulani herdsmen, while three others were left in critical condition,” former government official Matthew Mnyam told correspondents.

“Women from the community took to the streets to protest these renewed killings and demanded that soldiers leave the area for allegedly refusing to protect them.”

Mnyam added that efforts by community leaders to persuade the protesters to vacate the federal highway linking Benue and Nasarawa states were unsuccessful.

Guma LGA Chairman Maurice Orwough, who confirmed both the attack and the protest, called on all stakeholders to work together to restore peace to the troubled area.