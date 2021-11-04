Herdsmen kill seven villagers, injure others in Adamawa

No fewer than seven villagers have been reported dead with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Negga village in the Numan local government area of Adamawa State .

As gathered, the attack was said to have been launched on the community while residents in the area were at sleep around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021.

Confirming the incident, the Adamawa police Command spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said that seven other victims sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

According to Nguroje, the Police received signal at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, that there was an attack on Negga community in Numan Local Government Area, a village on the Adamawa-Taraba border. According to the First Information Report, the suspected criminals attacked the village while the farming community was asleep.

“During the attack believed to be carried out by suspected herdsmen, seven persons were killed, while another seven injured.” he said.

He, however, noted that the police have deployed a special squad to the area to ensure the safety of the people while those injured were taken to Numan General Hospital.

Nguroje warned that the police had zero tolerance for criminal groups threatening the peace and lives of innocent people of the state. He said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has swung into action to fish out the suspects.

He further appealed to the people of Adamawa to cooperate and assist with useful information to fish out bad eggs in the society.

