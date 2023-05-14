Herdsmen kill Pastor, over 10 others in Nasarawa

A pastor Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) pastor, Daniel Danbeki, has been reported killed by Fulani herdsman during an attack Takalafia community in Nasarawa State.

Aside from the cleric, about 32 people where also said to have been killed by the herders during the attacks that lasted for several minutes in Takalafia and other communities in Karu Local Government.

Neighbouring communities including Gwanja and Angwan Bege, according to reports, were also attacked after the gunmen left Takalafia.

Residents of the communities who are predominantly Gwandara, Mada and Yeskwe among others also sustained various degrees of injuries.

About 50 houses were reported to have been attacked and with properties of the residents including foodstuffs, that worth millions of naira also destroyed by the assailants during this attacks.

A mass burial were said to have been conducted yesterday for the cleric and other residents that died during the attacks that lasted for several minutes within the council.

The Chairman of Karu Local Governnent Area, James Thomas, who visited the community, commiserated with families of the victims.

The council chairman, who also attended the burial, condemned the attack, describing the act as ungodly and punishable under the law.

Thomas, who represented by his Deputy, Lawal Karshi, warned residents against reprisal attacks, saying it would result to complete breakdown of law and order in the council.

The chairman, meanwhile, vowed to support the Nigerian Police, Army and other security agencies, to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the attacks, in order to allow the full wrath of the law take its cause.

