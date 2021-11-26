Herdsmen kill over 10 villagers during fresh attacks in Plateau

No fewer than 10 persons including children were reported to have been killed and several others sustained vary degrees of injuries during fresh attacks in Plateau State.

During the attacks that lasted for several minutes in Te’egbe village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area, several houses were said to have been set ablaze by the gunmen.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, Davison Malison, stated that many were still missing after the attacks.

Malison, while confirming the attack, stated that the gunmen invaded the community during the early hours on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Simon Lalong, has condemned the attack on the village, described the attacks as measures by the herdsmen to instill fear, pain, and sorrow on the people.

The governor stated that the perpetrators aims were to destabilise the state and making fortune from their criminality, as well as, rupturing the substantial peace attained.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Simon Makut, the governor has directed security agencies to deploy personnel and other logistics at their disposal to arrest those who carried out the attacks.

