Herdsmen kill Kogi student days before SSCE examination

Residents of Odo-Ere community in Kogi State have enveloped in fears after herdsmen killed a Senior Secondary School (SSS) three student, Kola Sunday, who was preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with his colleagues in the community.

Sunday, a student of United Comprehensive College, was said to be working on his family’s farm alongside his two younger siblings when they were ambushed by gunmen believed to be herders.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that the gunmen killed the student during the weekend, leaving the entire community to mourn the young student.

According to eyewitness accounts from the community, while Kola’s siblings managed to flee and escape the attackers, he was not so fortunate. He was shot in the head and died on the spot before any help could reach him.

The motive for the brutal killing remains unclear, though locals point to rising tensions between farmers and herders in the region. Community members suspect the attackers were herders, citing a series of similar incidents and escalating land-use disputes in recent months.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and mourning in Odo-Ere and surrounding communities. Residents are calling for urgent action from security agencies and the state government to investigate the killing and prevent further bloodshed.

The tragedy highlights the growing insecurity faced by rural communities across Nigeria and renews calls for the government to address herder-farmer clashes and strengthen protection for vulnerable populations.