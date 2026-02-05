Herdsmen kill 18 traders in Benue market

At least 18 residents in a community have died following an attack by a gang of suspected herdsmen in Benue State market.

The gang was said to have invaded the area, shooting sporadically, causing the death of the casualties as well as burning down shops, leading to loss of properties, all, causing a terrifying atmosphere at the scene.

The insurgents were also said looted properties at the rural market in a calculated act of violence that has left the community in deep mourning.

A community leader, Lawrence Akerigba, on the mishap which happened at the weekly Abande market in Mbaikyor Ward, Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area, Benue State, said, “On Wednesday was Abande market day. People were buying and selling when the herders attacked. They looted shops, took away large sums of money and later set the market on fire.

“As of 11:55pm, some of the victims’ bodies were conveyed to Jato-Aka by personnel of the Mobile Police Force stationed in the area. The attackers carted away millions of naira in cash and goods before escaping.

The assault has heightened fears across Kwande and neighbouring communities already traumatised by recurring herder-farmer clashes, with residents demanding stronger security deployment to prevent future bloodshed in the volatile border region.

Security forces, including mobile police units stationed nearby, responded to the distress calls and assisted in recovering bodies, though no arrests have been reported as investigations continue into the motive and identity of the perpetrators.