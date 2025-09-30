Herdsmen behead Plateau farmer after turning down request

A 40-year-old farmer, Ishaku Abalis, has reportedly been killed after armed men suspected to be bandits beheaded him on his farmland in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

According to reports, Abalis’s life was cut short after he refused to surrender his farm produce to the herdsmen who confronted him on his farmland.

The deceased was said to be tending to his crops when the yet-to-be-identified men struck him on the neck for refusing to bow to their demands.

It was learnt that the attackers fled the scene after committing the act to evade arrest and avoid being held accountable.

Confirming the development, National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Dabulus Dabit, said the killing was yet another reminder of the constant threat faced by villagers in the area.

“This was not just an attack; it was an act meant to instil fear and break our resilience as a people,” Dabit told journalists in Jos. “Our communities are under siege, and we can no longer remain silent while our people are butchered.”

He explained that the matter had already been reported to the Sector Commander of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) in Mangu, who deployed security operatives to the crime scene in response.

The MDA president further urged government authorities to boost security presence in rural districts like Panyam and Pushit, where kidnapping and violent assaults have become rampant.

According to him, only a strategic and robust deployment of security personnel could prevent further bloodshed and restore confidence among residents.

He also reiterated support for the creation of state police to complement federal security agencies.

“A visible and consistent security presence will not only save lives but also send a clear message to the enemies of peace that Plateau will not bow to their terror,” he added